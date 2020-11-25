2 teens arrested in string of violent carjackings in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three teens are being blamed for a string of violent robberies in the Fayetteville area during the last several weeks.

The Fayetteville Police Department said it had caught two of the suspects and was closing in on the third.

The robberies began in October. Investigators identified eight different robbery cases linked to the teens.

On October 27, there was a carjacking and shooting on Dornoch Drive.

There was another carjacking on October 29 in the 400 block of Regency Drive.

In that case, a man had been shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

On October 31, a 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting during a carjacking around 8:40 a.m. at an apartment complex on Willowbrook Drive.

Lt. Lee Hicks said the suspects are 14, 16, and 17 years old. Two of them were taken into custody on November 19.

One of the suspects who is in custody was also charged in an unrelated murder case from September.
