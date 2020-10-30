carjacking

Fayetteville Police searching for carjacking suspect that sent man to the hospital with serious injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are searching for a carjacking suspect on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Regency Drive just before 8:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Investigators said the man had been shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officials said the shooting suspect approached the man as he was getting out of his vehicle, shot him, and then stole the victim's vehicle.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

Authorities said they are now asking for the public's assistance in locating a man and the victim's vehicle.

The Fayetteville Police Department described the gunman as standing about five feet, seven inches tall, and weighing around 150 pounds. The man was wearing a multi-colored cloth mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim's stolen vehicle is a burgundy 2014 Hyundais Sonata with an NC license plate reading HFP-8648.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-1851.
