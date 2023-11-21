WATCH LIVE

Suspect in shooting of 2 Robeson County deputies out of hospital, now in custody

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 4:55AM
The suspect accused of shooting two Robeson County deputies has been released from UNC-Chapel Hill Medical Center and is in custody.

MAXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect accused of shooting two Robeson County deputies has been released from UNC-Chapel Hill Medical Center and is in custody, the sheriff's office said Monday night.

Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. faces several charges after he was accused of shooting two deputies and driving off in one of the patrol cars.

He also faces federal charges in the case.

It happened earlier this month as deputies attempted to serve a warrant.

Both deputies are out of the hospital and recovering at home.

