2 Robeson County deputies shot outside of Maxton, suspect also shot: Sheriff

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two deputies were shot in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton in Robeson County.

Both deputies are being treated for multiple gunshots, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect was also shot and has been airlifted to a hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.