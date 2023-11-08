2 Robeson County deputies shot while serving warrant expected to make full recovery, sheriff says

The two Robeson County deputies were shot in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton.

MAXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The two Robeson County deputies shot while serving a warrant Tuesday are expected to make full recoveries, according to a new update from the sheriff's office.

Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear were shot multiple times after chasing down Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., a suspected murderer who was out of jail on bond and wanted for violating his pretrial conditions.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins visited both deputies Wednesday morning at Cape Fear Medical Center. He said they were "alert, talking, and in good spirits."

Locklear, who was shot in the torso, is in the medical center under observation. Walters, who was shot in the leg, is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The suspect Shawn Locklear is being treated at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center. His latest condition was listed as critical.

What happened Wednesday

It began around 9:30 a.m. when deputies arrived at a home on Lois Ann Dr. near Maxton to serve Shawn Locklear a warrant. Sheriff B.L. Wilkins said the suspect ran into the woods as soon as he saw the deputies arrive.

Deputies chased after him, eventually finding him hiding behind a tree. The sheriff said his deputies told Locklear to surrender; instead, he jumped out from behind the tree and started firing.

At least one of the deputies fired back at him. In this shootout, deputies Walters and Locklear were injured.

Jonathan Walters (left) and Kaelin Locklear (right)

Walters has been with the sheriff's office since March 2020. Locklear has been with the sheriff's office since May 2021.

Shawn Locklear then made his way into the deputies' patrol car, ran over a deputy and sped off.

He was caught several miles down the road and emergency responders took him to the hospital because he too had been shot multiple times.

Wilkins said body cameras caught the entirety of the ordeal. It's unclear at this time whether the video will be released or when.

Shawn Locklear's past trouble

Sheriff Wilkins said Shawn Locklear should never have been out from behind bars in the first place.

"I am 100 percent disgusted by certain parts of the judicial system," he said.

In March 2022, Locklear was arrested in connection with an armed robbery. He made bond and was out of jail awaiting further court dates when he got in trouble again. In November 2022, he was arrested on murder charges. Six months later, in May of 2023, he made bond again and was given pretrial release.

"Here we are...praying that we don't have a dead deputy," Wilkins said. "Yes our jail is full, but I can make room for a murder suspect. I have never seen it in such a way where murderers are walking around in this county like they are. There are dozens that are doing it right now. A plastic bracelet on your leg for pretrial release means nothing."