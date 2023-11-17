Robeson County murder suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies now faces federal carjacking charges

MAXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robeson County murder suspect who is accused of shooting two Robeson County Sheriff's deputies on Nov. 7 now faces federal carjacking charges, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Shawn Tobin Locklear, Jr., carjacked a vehicle with the intent to cause serious bodily injury, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. If convicted, Locklear faces up to 25 years in prison for that charge.

Locklear was out of jail on bond and was wanted for violating his pretrial conditions.

"The brave men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. "Our office will bring swift prosecution against individuals who intentionally try to bring harm to those who have taken an oath to protect their communities. We are proud to partner with Sheriff (Burnis) Wilkins and District Attorney Matt Scott to address violent crime in Robeson County."

Locklear is accused of shooting and injuring two Robeson County Sheriff's deputies who were trying to serve an arrest warrant on him. After they were struck, the deputies took cover behind their patrol car, and Locklear is then alleged to have entered the driver's side of the patrol car and put the car into reverse. The deputy was able to push himself partially out of the way before Locklear reversed over his leg with the car, the DOJ said.

Locklear then drove away in the patrol vehicle and fled. The incident was captured on the deputies' body cameras, the DOJ said.

"This is yet another example of the importance of working alongside our federal partners in such a way to bring violent offenders to justice," Wilkins said. "The criminal complaint filed today by the U. S. Attorney's Office is the first step in ensuring that this suspect is held accountable for his violent actions that have plagued this county for years."

The two Robeson County deputies are expected to make full recoveries, the sheriff's office said in a recent update.

Locklear was also shot and was being treated at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center.

