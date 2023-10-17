FBI data shows car thefts up in Triangle, across nation

The FBI released crime statistics Monday, and they showed that car thefts across the country were up 10% in 2022.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If it feels like car thefts are up, new data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows you're probably right.

The FBI released those new crime statistics Monday, and they showed that car thefts across the country were up 10% in 2022.

Carjackings also saw a noticeable increase from 2021 to 2022 -- and they continue to go up in 2023 -- according to statistics from police departments around the country.

Nationwide, more carjacking offenders worked in groups -- a 13% increase from 2021 -- with two or more suspects involved in the carjackings. Most carjackings happened between the hours of 8 p.m. to midnight, according to the FBI.

In just this month alone, there were two separate carjacking cases in Cumberland County, one of them leading to the murder of the driver, according to police.

There has also been a string of car thefts in Fayetteville and the Triangle. Officials said several young suspects have been connected to these car break-ins.

In Durham, the police department said car thefts are already up by 153% this year compared to 2022.

We're also heading into that time of year when cars can be stolen if you leave them running unattended, heating up in the cold weather.

