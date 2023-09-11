Juvenile arrested in string of Durham motor vehicle thefts, break-ins

Durham police officers got about 40 reports of car break-ins in the 500 block of Foster Street on Thursday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Monday that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy who was wanted in connection to a recent string of motor vehicle thefts and break-ins in downtown and surrounding areas.

The teen was taken into custody shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 30 after officers responded to a vehicle break-in in progress at a hotel parking lot in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.

The suspect tried to run away but officers ran him down. Officers found a gun on him that had been reported stolen in Morrisville. Juvenile petitions are pending for this incident.

Police said the juvenile suspect was also involved in a slew of car thefts and break-ins in July in the 500 block of Foster Street in Durham and in other cases.

DPD's Property Crimes Division filed 87 juvenile petitions on the teen.

In addition, the young suspect was also wanted for previous charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, minor in possession of a handgun, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle stemming from a July shooting incident.

The teen is being held in secure custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Sgt. M. Stevenson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29554 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

