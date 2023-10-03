At 12:36 a.m., officers responded to B Street for the report of a shooting.

Man shot and killed during Fayetteville carjacking, suspect at large

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is on the loose after Fayetteville police say they shot and killed someone during a carjacking.

At 12:36 a.m., officers responded to B Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

SEE ALSO: Teenager seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

A preliminary investigation found the man drove to the area of B Street when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and demanded the keys at gunpoint, according to police.

The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene in the victim's white Dodge Challenger Hell Cat with a black hood.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Bergamine at (910) 705-2093 or calling Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.