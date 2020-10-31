14-year-old shot during Fayetteville carjacking, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting during a carjacking Saturday morning, police said.Fayetteville police said officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Willowbrook Drive around 8:40 a.m. Officers were also dispatched to a white Dodge Journey found abandoned after crashing into a tree in the 7000 block of Candlewood Drive.The 14-year-old was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.Police said the two incidents were related. They said the suspect from the carjacking appeared to cause the harm to the teen.The investigation is still ongoing.