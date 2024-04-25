6-year-old girl shot during drive-by expected to make full recovery, Cumberland County sheriff says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drive-by shooting in Cumberland County injured a 6-year-old, the sheriff's department confirms.

Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday night around 11:40 p.m. on Pleasant View Drive and found bullet holes on the exterior of the house.

A six-year-old girl who was by hit by one of the bullets was driven to to the Fayetteville Police Department on Hay Street. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the child is expected to make a full recovery. Deputies said there were three people inside the house when it was sprayed with bullets.

The investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (910) 677-5495 or (910) 323-1500.

SEE ALSO: 16-year-old arrested, charged in connection with Raleigh shooting death of 13-year-old girl