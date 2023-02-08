2 killed, infant wounded in deadly Fayetteville shooting

2 people were killed in a deadly Fayetteville shooting and a baby was wounded on Bunce Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and an infant wounded.

Two adults inside the home with the baby were shot and killed Tuesday night.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Bunce Road in the western part of Fayetteville near Raeford Road.

The baby was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Bunce Road is closed in both directions as detectives investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.