Former Durham, Fayetteville officer named Fayetteville State police chief

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A veteran law enforcement officer who began his career with the Durham Police Department has been named associate vice chancellor for police and public safety/chief of police at Fayetteville State UniversityThe university announced Friday that Roberto E. Bryan Jr. will assume his new duties June 7.Bryan comes to Fayetteville State after nearly three decades in law enforcement, including in the U.S. Army where he a Military Police Officer. He succeeds former Chief Renarde Earl who retired in December."Roberto Bryan brings a rare combination of local, national, global and military law enforcement service and experience to our university police department that make him an exceptional leader who can step into this role immediately," said Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell T. Allison. "His robust relationships in our communities will help us strengthen and elevate the work we are able to accomplish on and off campus. When I look into the faces of parents and guardians of many of the students at FSU, my first commitment that I express to them is that we will do all we can to keep our students safe and protected. With today's announcement in naming Mr. Roberto Bryan as our next Chief of Police, I am even more confident in making that promise to our families."Bryan started as a police officer with the City of Durham in 1994. He went on to a distinguished career with the Drug Enforcement Administration and retired from the DEA in 2019 as a Special Agent after 22 years with the agency.He then joined the Fayetteville Police Department where he served as a police major for two years.Bryan holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University but is completing a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from FSU."I am honored to become the new associate vice chancellor for police and public safety /chief of police for Fayetteville State University," Bryan said. "I am looking forward to the collaboration with the students, faculty and staff in maintaining a safe and secure environment for this institution of higher education both now and in the future."Bryan and his wife of 26 years, Paulette, have two children.