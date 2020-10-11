woman killed

Fayetteville woman shot, killed during dispute between tenants, relatives: Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old Fayetteville woman was killed in a shooting stemming from a dispute Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Bonnie Street in reference to a shooting around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said Kianna Bryant , 22, was found dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a dispute between tenants and relatives at the residence, resulting in a shot striking Brown.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
