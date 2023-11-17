WATCH LIVE

FBI agents surround Cary townhome to assist Cary Police Department with investigation

Friday, November 17, 2023 3:21PM
The FBI is assisting Cary Police Department with a search at a townhome on Yellowfield Way.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI is assisting Cary Police Department with the search of a townhome on Yellowfield Way.

Official details about what sparked the search or why it is being undertaken have not been released.

ABC11 crews at the scene saw multiple agents combing through a vehicle parked outside the townhome. They could also be seen standing in the open garage.

A spokesperson for the FBI said agents are engaged in a court authorized investigative activity.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more details.

