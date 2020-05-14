FBI serves search warrant at NC Sen. Richard Burr's home: Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- The Los Angeles Times is reporting the FBI served a search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's Washington home on Wednesday night.

Sen. Burr's team told ABC11 they decline to comment.

Burr turned over his cell phone to FBI agents in connection with a justice department investigation into his stock sales, according to the Times report. ABC11 is working to independently confirm the report.

Burr has been criticized for reportedly selling more than $1 million in stocks in February prior to the market taking a sharp downturn. Burr said he welcomes a review of his stock sales and denies any wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncrichard burrfbi
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting identified
Body of 9-year-old recovered at Falls Lake
Restaurant uses dolls to help with social distancing
LATEST: Dr. Cohen explains why salons won't open until Phase 2
Durham man killed while attempting to stop armed robbery
Sanford cheerleader battling COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 2 months
Man goes to store to buy pork rinds, ends up winning lottery
Show More
UV technology on your phone? Not a fantasy, researcher says
Mistake gives Durham woman only $15 in stimulus money
Durham mayor to extend stay-at-home order, keep mask requirement
Raleigh cafe saving staff one tip at a time
Ex-wife of suspect in Holly Springs murder case appears in court
More TOP STORIES News