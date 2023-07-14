First responders undergo FEMA training in Raleigh

A special FEMA training in Raleigh drew participants from Wake County and across North Carolina as well as from other states.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Fire Department hosted a special FEMA training on Friday.

The disaster medical specialist training took place at the Keeter Training Center.

One Raleigh firefighter and five Wake County EMS workers participated.

The rest of the participants came from across North Carolina and from other states.

"We have to be able to go into that environment regardless of what it is. If it's flooding, if it's hot, if it's raining," said Brian Barnes of North Carolina Emergency Management. "Whatever the environment, you have to be able to go into it and be successful."

It was the first time in more than 10 years that this training has been held in North Carolina.