Tractor-trailer hauling paper from Canada crashes, catches fire on Interstate 95 in Cumberland Co.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8 a.m. near a construction zone.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck lost control, ran off the road, crashed into a barrier and then overturned. The truck then caught fire.
The truck was hauling rolls of paper from Canada for a mill.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not suspected and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.