Tractor-trailer hauling paper from Canada crashes, catches fire on Interstate 95 in Cumberland Co.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 5:33PM
Tractor trailer crash on I-95 sends driver to hospital
The crash caused delays while crews worked to contain the fire and clean up debris.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. near a construction zone.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck lost control, ran off the road, crashed into a barrier and then overturned. The truck then caught fire.

The truck was hauling rolls of paper from Canada for a mill.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not suspected and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

