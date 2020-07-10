Program helps Wake County residents with cooling costs

For more than 15 years, the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) has been an annual Wake County program that provides assistance to low-income families or people who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis. This year the help is the same; however, the procedures have changed because of COVID-19. With many county offices closed, residents can now apply online.
Applicants must have received a past due or disconnection of service notice. They also must provide income verification and show proof of residence in Wake County.
How to apply:
- Access an application on the Wake County Energy Assistance website
- Submit application by email to hs.energy@wakegov.com or by fax to 919.212.7085
- For assistance, call Human Services at 919.212.7000
Who should apply:
- Households with no cooling source or have a past due/final notice for primary cooling service
- Households where the health or well-being of a resident is in danger if timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source.
Applications will be received until funds are exhausted and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
All payments from the program will go directly to the utility provider.
Note: Video is from a previous story