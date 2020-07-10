Program helps Wake County residents with cooling costs

How to apply:

Access an application on the Wake County Energy Assistance website



Submit application by email to hs.energy@wakegov.com or by fax to 919.212.7085

Who should apply:

Households with no cooling source or have a past due/final notice for primary cooling service

Households where the health or well-being of a resident is in danger if timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source.

The summer heat is here and Wake County families that have difficulty paying their utility bills may qualify for emergency funding to help cover their cooling costs.For more than 15 years, the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) has been an annual Wake County program that provides assistance to low-income families or people who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis. This year the help is the same; however, the procedures have changed because of COVID-19. With many county offices closed, residents can now apply online.Applicants must have received a past due or disconnection of service notice. They also must provide income verification and show proof of residence in Wake County.Applications will be received until funds are exhausted and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.All payments from the program will go directly to the utility provider.