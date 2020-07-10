abc11 together

Program helps Wake County residents with cooling costs

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By Michelle Young
The summer heat is here and Wake County families that have difficulty paying their utility bills may qualify for emergency funding to help cover their cooling costs.

For more than 15 years, the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) has been an annual Wake County program that provides assistance to low-income families or people who are experiencing a cooling-related crisis. This year the help is the same; however, the procedures have changed because of COVID-19. With many county offices closed, residents can now apply online.

Applicants must have received a past due or disconnection of service notice. They also must provide income verification and show proof of residence in Wake County.

How to apply:

  • Access an application on the Wake County Energy Assistance website
  • Submit application by email to hs.energy@wakegov.com or by fax to 919.212.7085
  • For assistance, call Human Services at 919.212.7000


Who should apply:
  • Households with no cooling source or have a past due/final notice for primary cooling service
  • Households where the health or well-being of a resident is in danger if timely and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source.


Applications will be received until funds are exhausted and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All payments from the program will go directly to the utility provider.

Note: Video is from a previous story
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewake countyair conditionerheatabc11 togetherbills
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Raleigh's La Fiesta del Pueblo goes virtual
Raleigh Subway damaged in protests reopens with help from NAACP
Raleigh run club helps kids get through quarantine
Share Your Heroes: Pest technician puts a smile on everyone's face
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search Cape Fear River after reported car crash
LATEST: Wake Co. identifies COVID-19 outbreak at 3 care facilities
Nonprofit Raleigh coffee shop expands at farmers market
Riskiest summer activities during COVID-19 pandemic
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Wake County virtual academy registration opens
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
Show More
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
2nd COVID-19 patient receives rare double-lung transplant
Tropical Storm Fay moving away from North Carolina
Hundreds march for local law enforcement in Fayetteville
'Top Chef' celebrity closes High Horse restaurant in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News