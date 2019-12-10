abc11 troubleshooter

How scammers can drain gift cards before you even buy them

By
Gift cards are one of the most popular gifts to give for the holidays, but scammers have found a way to drain them before you can even gift them.

If you can believe it, hackers remove the gift cards from the racks and either write down the card numbers or use a magnetic strip reader to scan the numbers. Then, they scratch a sticker off that protects the pin number.

Once they have that information, they put a replacement strip on the gift cards and put it back on the rack. Once the gift card is bought, the scammers get an alert and they then go on a shopping spree with a gift card you just bought.

Here are the Troubleshooter Takeaways:

  • You need to check the gift card closely before buying, look at the packaging, and stickers for tears or wrinkles, really anything suspicious. Try to buy gift cards from trusted sources, even those that keep the gift cards behind the counter.
  • Also always keep your receipt when you activate a gift card. That way if something is wrong, you can report it to the store where you bought it or to the company that issued the card.
  • Lastly, try and use gift cards as soon as you get them, that way there is less chance for fraud and that you'll lose it.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    personal financeabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterconsumer watchconsumerconsumer concerns
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
    Cyber Monday: What to know before getting your deals
    Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
    Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans
    How to spot fake products this holiday season
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NC man continues fight to fly large Confederate flag on property
    Child, 3 others seriously injured in Fayetteville crash
    WakeMed Love Light tree honors those healing after loss
    Teen charged for posting violent threat to Durham high school
    Raleigh sees 29th homicide of 2019; most since 2008
    Woman beat boyfriend's mom to death with frying pan: Police
    House shopping: What $250K gets you in Raleigh
    Show More
    Pantsless prowler spotted in Clayton
    Live grenade pulled from donated furniture in Durham
    NC State 'strenuously disputes' NCAA allegations
    Mobile devices, TVs blamed for mom's painful eye disorder
    2 children face manslaughter charges in death of 11-year-old
    More TOP STORIES News