RDU to increase parking rates spring of 2019

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Those hoping to leave their car at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport while traveling should expect to pay more.On Thursday, the RDU Airport Authority Board approved a budget increase for daily rates. The new change will not impact hourly rates.In the main decks, Premier spaces will rise from $18 to $22 per day. Central spaces will increase $1 from $14 a day to $15.In the economy lots, prices are increasing by $1: Economy Lot 3 will be $8 and Lot 4 will be $7.The new rates will take effect between April 1.The board also approved two new parking resources for customers: an online pre-booking tool and ParkRDU Express -- a new trunk-to-curb mid-tier option.Both options will debut on May 1.Officials said it is the first rate increase since 2016.