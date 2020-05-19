Some stimulus payments now coming in form of prepaid debit cards

The Treasury Department says it will issue nearly four million payments via prepaid Visa debit card.
Like a regular debit card, it can be used to make purchases anywhere Visa is accepted, withdraw cash from in-network ATMs, and transfer money to your personal bank account without incurring fees.
You'll also be able to check your card balance online, by phone or through the mobile app without fees.
According to the IRS, the card, which is free, has protections against fraud, loss and other errors.
Once you activate the card, you can use it immediately, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said.
You'll still need to check your mail. This week, MetaBank will start sending out the card and information on how to activate and use it.
Eligible recipients of the card had no bank information on file with the IRS and their tax return was processed by either the Andover or Austin IRS Service Center.
Ten million Americans are still owed money as part of the stimulus package, but the payments are no longer being directly deposited into bank accounts as the deadline for that has passed.
You can check on the status of your payment using this tool on the IRS website.
To help answer questions about payments, the IRS will begin adding 3,500 telephone representatives.
If you have questions, you can still call (800) 919-9835.
Last week, the U.S. House approved a $3 trillion stimulus package that would include another round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans and provide help for the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders and the struggling U.S. Postal Service.
However, it has little chance of being approved by the Senate, with some Republicans saying the package is dead on arrival.
