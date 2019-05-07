Troubleshooter steps in over home warranty woes

Home warranty woes left Gina Clark fed up.Clark paid monthly to American Home Shield to make sure the major appliances inside her home were protected.She said when she needed service after her washing machine broke, it took too long for her to get satisfaction."It's just the runaround and it's aggravating," said Clark.The washing machine stopped working in February. Clark said she called AHS right away and they did send a technician."They came and put the rods in but they never put the bearings in," Clark said.She said she tried to be patient while waiting for the repair, but it was taking weeks."I have to go to the wash, drag my husband with me as the clothes are heavy. Plus we've got a puppy. I've got to wash his clothes too," Clark said.Clark made countless calls to American Home Shield but still no fix - so she reached out to me."When I'm spending my money, they need to stand up to their part," Gina said.I reached out to the home warranty company and a spokesperson from American Home Shield provided this statement:A new washing machine was delivered to Gina's home and she says she is happy and relieved she doesn't have to make any more trips to the laundromat.The Troubleshooter takeaway is when it comes to home warranty coverage, take a look at exactly what is covered and not.Also, see if there is any recourse if the repair or replacement does not happen in a timely fashion.