Personal Finance

Wake County residents can apply for up to $500 in assistance for past due utility bills due to COVID-19

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County residents who have fallen behind in utility payments due to the financial fallout from COVID-19 can apply for assistance through the WakeHELPS program.

WakeHELPS launched Aug. 3, allocating $5 million of the nearly $200 million Wake County received in CARES Act funding for utility assistance.

Households can receive a $500 maximum payout per qualifying household to help pay past due utility bills from March 1, 2020 or later. The fund would allow the county to help up to 10,000 residents in need of assistance.

RELATED: Program helps Wake County residents with cooling costs

"It is for individuals who are past due on utility bills," said Janny Mealor, Wake County Human Services Program manager. "It can be electric, water, or natural gas, and they have to have been impacted negatively by COVID and meet the income guidelines."

In the first week of the program, more than 1,000 applications for assistance were submitted. "It was a large volume and a large number of telephone calls, faxes and emails, in addition to the applications that we've received," Mealor said.

As of August 11, payouts for processed applications are $14,952.61 for electric bills, $6,836.77 for water bills and $1,516.74 for natural gas.

To apply, you need to live in Wake County, demonstrate you've suffered financially from COVID-19, provide copies of the past due bills dated March 1 or later and also meet the 2020 U.S. Dept. of Hoursing and Urban Developments Low-Moderate income guidelines which are $39,540 for individuals and $56,460 for a family of four.

RELATED: North Carolinians faced with dilemma of which bills to pay, which to ignore

WakeHELPS will run until funds run out or Oct. 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewake countycoronavirus helpcoronaviruswake county newsbills
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
LATEST: NC reports lowest number of completed tests in a month
ACC still optimistic football, other fall sports can play
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
NC receives unusable COVID-19 testing supplies
A week away from Back-to-School, preparedness seems to be a mixed bag
Show More
Man shot, killed by Robbins police officer identified
Economy won't recover until consumers feel safe, UNC expert says
NC has first reported case of coronavirus in a dog
Judge rules against Forest in challenge to Cooper's pandemic orders
Absentee by mail voting in North Carolina: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News