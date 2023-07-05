20,000 people came out to enjoy Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks at Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Independence Day! The big celebration in Raleigh took place at Dix Park and was broadcast live on ABC11.

Gates at Dorothea Dix Park opened at 5 p.m. The show on ABC11 started at 9 p.m., and the fireworks kicked off at 9:30 p.m.

More than 20,000 people went to Dix Park to enjoy the show.

Shuttles helped those people get to the park and exit in a smooth, orderly fashion.

Once at the park, people had tons of entertaining options to enjoy -- from a foam party to cornhole to inflatable slides to more than 30 delicious food trucks.

"This is unbelievable. When we look at last year compared to this year, we have 20,000+ people and they're having a great time," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

The weather cooperated. Despite being quite hot all day, when the sun set temperatures became more manageable and rain and storms stayed away from Raleigh so all 20,000 people could enjoy the nearly 30 minute firework show.

ABC11 crews are working to process the video of the fireworks show. If you missed any of it or just want to see it again, check back into this article Wednesday afternoon. Or wait until 6:30 p.m. when it will re-air on the ABC11 24x7 Livestream on the ABC11 North Carolina app.