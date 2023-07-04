When to arrive? Where to park? What to bring?

How to watch the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks at Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy Independence Day! The big celebration in Raleigh is taking place at Dix Park, but if you can't make it, you can still watch the festivities on ABC11 and in the above video player.

Gates at Dorothea Dix Park open at 5 p.m. The show begins at 9 p.m., and the fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m.

The Fourth of July celebration is free to attend and organizers expect as many as 20,000 people to watch the show in person, with countless others watching along live on ABC11.

A dazzling display of fireworks are on tap for the evening in Raleigh. The show will light up the sky for nearly 30 minutes.

Pyrotecnicois the company in charge of the fireworks again this year. Since doing last year's Raleigh July 4th Fireworks, Pyrotecnico has designed fireworks shows for Las Vegas and the Super Bowl.

This year's show promises to be the most entertaining yet.

"Trying to do something unique, you know, something you haven't seen here before," Pyrotecnico technician Caleb Webb said.

Hundreds of blasts will launch 800 feet into the sky in a choreographed dance synched up to music playing through speakers at Dix Park.

SEE ALSO | What else can you expect new at Dix Park this year?

The First Alert Weather Team is on high alert ahead of the event. It's extremely hot and summer storms are possible, although not overwhelmingly likely.

When the gates open at 5 p.m. it will be sunny and 94 degrees. By 9 p.m., the temperature will have dropped some, down to 85 degrees.

There's about a 20 percent chance for rain during the fireworks show. Severe storms should remain south, but it's summer in North Carolina, so there's always a chance.

The fireworks show will go off as planned even if there is light to moderate rain. However, if there is any severe storms within a 10 mile radius of the park, everybody in the park will have to leave and seek shelter.

If the severe storm passes before 9 p.m., the park may reopen and fireworks may go off as scheduled.

If the storm remains after 9 p.m., the show will be postponed until Wednesday. If that happens, Dix Park will be closed to the public and the fireworks show will air on ABC11 at 9:30 p.m.

WATCH | First Alert Forecast

Parking

There will not be any parking on the Dix Park campus on July 4.

Free event parking is available at Moore Square Parking Deck (223 S. Wilmington Street), Red Hat/City Center Parking Deck (429 S. Wilmington Street) and NC State's Centennial Campus.

Free shuttles will begin picking up people from Moore Square Park at 4:30 p.m. It will then drop riders off at Centennial Parkway/Blair Drive, which is a .2 mile (5 min) walk to the event.

Those shuttles will run until 10 p.m.

Prohibited items

Weapons

Alcohol

Smoking/Vaping

Drug use

Open flames/grilling

Personal fireworks

Drones

Off-leash dogs

Littering

For answers to frequently asked questions and other information about the event, visit the city's fireworks page here.