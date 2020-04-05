Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

CYPRESS, Texas -- Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter was arrested in Texas after allegedly stabbing a woman.

Deputies responded to a disturbance outside of Houston around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather got into a fight with another woman and allegedly stabbed her several times.

The argument started out verbally and quickly escalated to a physical fight, authorities said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She's expected to appear in court on April 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscelebrityarreststabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News