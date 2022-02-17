Community & Events

Durham based group, The Beyu Food Project, provides solution for food insecurity in the community

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The Beyu Food Project tackles food insecurity in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular Durham restaurant group that started a project to feed essential workers in the pandemic is now providing a community solution for food insecurity.

The Beyu Food Project started at the onset of the pandemic when the popular Beyu Caffe joined an emergency alliance among downtown Durham's small restaurants to help feed frontline workers, students, and families in need.

The temporary move has never stopped expanding and is now a program tackling food insecurity in the Triangle. Five days a week, The Beyu Food Project delivers individual, nutritional meals to the doorsteps of seniors, food-insecure families, and those in need of medically tailored nutrition in Durham County.

"The irony was, my eyes were kind of woken up when I was on a call and we were moving from food insecurity; and the nature of food insecurity is kind of based in poverty in the livable wage issue," explained Dorian Bolden, CEO of the Beyu Group.

"And when you start seeing that there's just a much deeper issue as it relates to feeding people, especially from someone who owns a restaurant. We've now done over 400,000 individual meals," Bolden added.

The Beyu Food Project is looking for community and corporate partners to continue to grow its program. Individuals in need of meals are referred through community partners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamfoodrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper encourages end to mask mandates in NC
Daycare costs exceed college tuition in North Carolina
Some people seeing energy bills soar $200 after January storms
Evictions loom for those waiting for rental help from Wake County
Emergency crews respond to Raleigh construction accident
The mental health impact of gunfire on children and ways to cope
Man who served 30 years behind bars seeks right to vote
Show More
LATEST: Wayne County Schools goes full mask-optional
Authorities investigate source of bomb threats targeting HBCUs
Fayetteville community on alert as more Fort Bragg soldiers deploy
Teen falsely accused of making school threat, detained for 14 days
Brut, Sure sprays recalled due to presence of benzene
More TOP STORIES News