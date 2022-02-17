Durham based group, The Beyu Food Project, provides solution for food insecurity in the community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular Durham restaurant group that started a project to feed essential workers in the pandemic is now providing a community solution for food insecurity.
The Beyu Food Project started at the onset of the pandemic when the popular Beyu Caffe joined an emergency alliance among downtown Durham's small restaurants to help feed frontline workers, students, and families in need.
The temporary move has never stopped expanding and is now a program tackling food insecurity in the Triangle. Five days a week, The Beyu Food Project delivers individual, nutritional meals to the doorsteps of seniors, food-insecure families, and those in need of medically tailored nutrition in Durham County.
"The irony was, my eyes were kind of woken up when I was on a call and we were moving from food insecurity; and the nature of food insecurity is kind of based in poverty in the livable wage issue," explained Dorian Bolden, CEO of the Beyu Group.
"And when you start seeing that there's just a much deeper issue as it relates to feeding people, especially from someone who owns a restaurant. We've now done over 400,000 individual meals," Bolden added.
The Beyu Food Project is looking for community and corporate partners to continue to grow its program. Individuals in need of meals are referred through community partners.
