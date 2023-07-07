Food Lion recalls all in-store prepared ground beef from Zebulon store

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Food Lion issued a recall for all in-store prepared ground beef from its store located in Zebulon.

The store sent a recall notice stating the Food Lion at 1114 Wakelon Street needed to recall the beef produced on July 6, 2023, with a sell-by date of July 9, 2023, due to possible contamination with a foreign material.

According to Food Lion, the recall only affects the in-store prepared ground beef sold at the Zebulon store location with the aforementioned dates.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported by any customers.

The store said "Customers who purchased the affected products should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's "Double Your Money Back Guarantee."'