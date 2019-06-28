Food & Drink

Cape Fear Seafood Company opens new Raleigh location

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Seafood Company, a popular coastal N.C. restaurant has opened a fourth location in Raleigh. The locally owned and operated restaurant specializes in regional American seafood, signature dishes, hand cut fish, steaks, and freshly made desserts.

"Seafood is our specialty," explained Eddie Elliott, Cape Fear Seafood Co. Raleigh co-owner.

We have fresh fish that always comes in, oysters come in on ice buckets from the Gulf, scallops as well," Elliott added. "And, the saltimbocca is probably our signature dish. We take white fish and wrap it in prosciutto, put it over spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms."

Cape Fear Seafood Company is one of five restaurants in North Carolina recognized by Our State Magazine for shrimp and grits to try.

