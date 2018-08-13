Eat cheap: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off today!

You'll be able to taste some of the finest restaurant cuisines in the heart of the Capital City for a fraction of the normal cost.
Starting Monday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, August 19, more than 40 participating restaurants will offer delicious three-course dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue.
Or, you might want to try a $5 or $10 lunch special.
Reservations are suggested for the dinner meals.
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is produced by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.