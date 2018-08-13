FOOD & DRINK

Eat cheap: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off today!

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week starts today!

By
Get your taste buds ready. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week starts today!

You'll be able to taste some of the finest restaurant cuisines in the heart of the Capital City for a fraction of the normal cost.

Starting Monday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, August 19, more than 40 participating restaurants will offer delicious three-course dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue.

Or, you might want to try a $5 or $10 lunch special.

Reservations are suggested for the dinner meals.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is produced by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.

