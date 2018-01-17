FOOD & DRINK

How to make snow cream

Making snow cream is easy, fast and delicious! (WTVD)

Snow cream is easy, quick and delicious to make.

All you need is:


  • 4 cups of snow

  • 1 cup of milk

  • 1/4 cup of sugar

  • 1 tsp. vanilla


Mix well and enjoy!

