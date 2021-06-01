Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million free doughnuts through COVID-19 vaccine deal

Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million doughnuts for free since March.

That's when the North Carolina-based sweet shop created a promotion to give people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 a free glazed doughnut every day.

There's still plenty of days left to get vaccinated and/or get some free doughnuts.

The promotion continues through the rest of 2021.

The North Carolina-based company said that promotion is an attempt to help all Americans get their week off to a good start despite the tough times in our country.
