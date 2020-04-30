Food & Drink

North Carolina lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell mixed cocktails to-go during pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina lawmakers are considering allowing restaurants to sell take-out mixed alcoholic drinks while they remain closed to dine-in customers during the pandemic.

The proposal, submitted Tuesday when the North Carolina General Assembly opened its 2020 session, would allow restaurants to sell up to two mixed drinks per food order for takeout and delivery.

According to the proposal, the drinks would need to be sold "in a container with a secure lid or cap and in a manner designed to prevent consumption without removal of the lid or cap."

Customers would not be able to purchase a mixed cocktail drink without the purchase of a food item.

Some restaurants in the Triangle are already selling cocktail mix, without the alcohol, for consumers to add their own at home.

