Bars altering business model to stay open, selling custom cocktail mix

Many Triangle restaurants and bars have shut down due to the COVID-19 Stay-at Home order but some have altered their business models to be able to stay up-and-running.Bars across the country are selling cocktail mixes to go.That includes some here in central North Carolina.in Raleigh is making drink pouches with mango pina, Horchata or classic margarita mix.You just have to take it home and add your own alcohol.in Raleigh is offering margarita mix while supplies last.is offering curbside sangrias with different flavors depending on the day.