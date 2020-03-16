LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery as people practice social distancing to stop coronavirus spread

UPDATE 3/17 10:30 a.m.: Governor Roy Cooper ordered all bars and restaurants in North Carolina to close to dine-in customers by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Restaurants can still use takeout and delivery services.
Here's list of local restaurants taking part in that trend:
- Gonza Tacos: Temporarily suspending operations
- COPA: Offering curbside pickup
- Lucky's Delicatessen: Offering curbside takeout and delivery
- Toast: Moving to takeout only
- Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar: Offering delivery
- Plates Neighborhood Kitchen: Working on developing a to-go menu
- Acme Food and Beverage: Online to-go ordering
- Mofu Shoppe: Will have curbside pickup with limited alcohol
- Linda's Bar and Grill in Chapel Hill: Online to-go ordering
- Makus Empanadas: Curbside pickup
- Joe Van Gogh: Moving to a "to go" model and will offer online ordering
- Crosstown Pub in Cary: Curbside pickup
- Alpaca Chicken: Curbside pickup
- Zwelis Kitchen: Delivery and curbside pickup
- Tower Indian Restaurant in Morrisville: Home delivery and takeout
- Relish: Delivery service and curbside pickup
- Raleigh Beer Garden, The Hibernian, The Station: Open for carryout
- Morgan Street Food Hall: Curbside carry out
- Fullsteam: Curbside beer and food
- Spanglish: Curbside carry out
- Village Deli and Grill: Online ordering and carry out
- Antonia's in Hillsborough: Curbside pickup and delivery
- Pizzeria Toro: Curbside pickup (including beer and wine)
- Burney's Sweets and More Raleigh: Curbside pickup and carry out
- Totopos: To-go orders and delivery
- Poppyseed Market: Offering pickup and curbside delivery
- Ko Kyu and Na'Mean:Offering takeout with curbside pickup
- The Pickled Onion: Open for takeout and curbside pickup
- NuvoTaco: Offering curbside pickup for all to go/online orders and will deliver
- Randy's Pizza: Offering online ordering, takeout, delivery and curbside pickup
- Bennett Pointe Grill: Offering online ordering, takeout and will be setting up curbside pickup.
- Mellow Mushroom: Raleigh, Durham and Wake Forest locations have takeout, online ordering and curbside pickup.
- Clean Eatz in Cary: Offering desserts, grab and go meals, and to go orders with curbside pickup.
- The Mac House: Offering delivery and curbside pickup.
- Crawford and Son: Curbside pickup.
- The Point at Glenwood: Offering curbside pickup and delivery
- Roma's Italian Bakery & Deli: Takeout and curbside pickup
- Sushioki: Offering takeout
- Brier Creek Beer Garden: Offering takeout and curbside pickup for food, wine and beer
- American Meltdown: Offering orders through takeoutcentraltriangle, UberEats and GrubHub
- Rise Biscuits: Offers takeout and delivery
- Monuts: Offering takeout and delivery
- Lola's Beach Bar: Offers curbside takeaway
- NAMU: Curbside pickup of food, coffee drinks, beer and wine
- Saltbox Seafood: To-go service
- OnlyBurger: Takeout
- Sister Liu's: Delivery and pickup options
- Harissa Falafel: Delivery via Uber Eats and GrubHub
- Locals Oyster Bar: Takeaway and market sales
- Pomodoro Italian Kitchen: Offers takeout and curbside service
- Pie-Zano's Pizzeria: Offers pickup, curbside orders or ordering through GrubHub, DoorDash or Postmates. You can also request pizza be left on your porch.
- Convivio Wine Bar and Restaurant: Offers delivery to downtown Durham and has curbside pickup
- Locked & Loaded Bar and Grill in Garner: Offers to go orders with optional curbside pickup
- MacGregor Draft House in Cary: Offers takeout and delivery
- Kashin Japanese Restaurant in Cary: Offers curbside pickup
- Samurai Japanese Steak House and Sushi in Fayetteville: Offers curbside carry out, pickup and delivery
- Amedeo's Italian Restaurant: Offers to go orders or orders through delivery sites/apps
- Fiesta Ole Mexican Restaurant in Durham: Offering takeout
- Brigs Restaurant: All 5 locations are open for curbside and takeout service
- Locopops: Full menu for to-go service, delivery service offered through DoorDash. You can pre-order here.
- Glenwood Grill in Raleigh: Curbside and takeout
- Angus Barn: Drive-up takeout from 4-8 p.m. Call ahead to order
- Chow, Coquette and Vivace in Raleigh: All offering curbside delivery
- Winston's Grille: Temporarily suspending operations
- Duck Donuts: Curbside pickup and delivery
- MoonRunners Saloon in Garner: Curbside or in-store pickup along with delivery within a 5-mile radius
- Luigi's Italian Chophouse and Bar in Fayetteville: Offers to-go orders
- Pulcinella's in Durham: Offering takeout or delivery through Take Out Central
- Los Cuates: Takeout and delivery service
- Piccola Italia Pizza & Restaurant: Takeout and curbside service
- Pie Pushers: Delivery and takeout
- Backyard Bistro: Curbside pickup and delivery
- Leesville Tap Room: Offering curbside pickup and delivery
- Cocoa Cinnamon: Offering online orders for pickup / Beans and gift cards available for shipping anywhere in U.S. or local pickup
- Baja Burrito Raleigh: Takeout and delivery
- Tupelo Honey Cafe: Open for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Banana Leaf: Offering takeout and delivery options.
- Toot-N-Tell Family Restaurant in Garner: Offering takeout and call-in orders from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bullock's Bar-B-Cue: Offers takeout
- El Rodeo: Open for takeout
- El Cazador Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville: Offering delivery and pick-up from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Uninhibited Tapas: Offering curbside delivery and takeout, open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Alpha Dogs Inc: Offering curbside takeout and delivery
- The Verandah located inside The Mayton Inn:Take Out & Free Delivery within 5 miles of the restaurant from 10AM -7PM.
- Luigi's Italian Chophouse and Bar: Offering takeout, curbside service and delivery.
- Lantern Restaurant Chapel Hill: Online ordering & curbside pickup of a daily family meal and pantry reinforcements 5 to 7 p.m.
- Clean Juice Renaissance Village Durham: Offering curbside pickup with call ahead/Clean Juice app ordering. Also have delivery options through Door Dash, Postmates, and Uber Eats
ATTN: We're starting a Twitter thread with a list of local restaurants offering take out/delivery options as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We're getting most of the info from social media pages & focusing on small businesses, who are really feeling the impact— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) March 16, 2020
Temporary pickup zones are being marked off throughout Raleigh to support local businesses for takeout service and small deliveries. There will be 100 pickup zones beginning March 18.
Zones are planned for Hillsborough Street corridor, Glenwood South and the Downtown Core.
Check out the curbside pickup map here.
On Monday, President Trump unveiled a set of guidelines for Americans to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Those guidelines include to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts and to instead opt for takeout options.
