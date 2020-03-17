Gov. Cooper orders North Carolina bars, restaurants to end dine-in service, offer takeout, delivery only

10:30 a.m.
Gov. Cooper orders all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in customers. Allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders. The order is expected to be effective by 5 pm today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
9:00 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 40 people have tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.
The cases are spread across 16 counties:
- 15 cases in Wake County
- 1 case in Durham County
- 1 case in Chatham County
- 3 cases in Harnett County
- 2 cases in Johnston County
- 1 case in Sampson County
- 1 case in Wayne County
- 1 case in Wilson County
- 7 cases in Mecklenburg County
- 1 case in Iredell County
- 1 case in Cabarrus County
- 2 cases in Forsyth County
- 1 case in Watauga County
- 1 case in Brunswick County
- 1 case in Onslow County
- 1 case in Craven County
Schools across Wake County are opening on Tuesday, but not for class.
With the novel coronavirus pandemic putting restrictions on human interaction, some meals are hard to come by for Triangle-area families. Schools like Rogers Lane Elementary are providing breakfast and lunch for Wake County students, starting Tuesday.
Volunteers prepared meals for more than 1,000 students in Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools. The district got help from local hunger relief organizations. School buses will deliver the meals to 20 sites in the district.
Durham County is starting its meal program on March 23. A complete list of area sites offering meals is available here. Plenty of Triangle-area restaurants are offering takeout and delivery services.
8 a.m.
Clayton has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.
"This emergency declaration is really just an administrative action, but I signed it today because I want Clayton to be proactive and to make sure we have the flexibility to respond to this pandemic, which is changing almost every hour," said Mayor Jody McLeod in a media release. "I do NOT want this to increase fears or ignite panic in our community."
The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh has also closed. All Museum events, programs, and tours have been canceled or postponed during this time. The Museum Park is still open.
6:30 a.m.
The Kramden Institute in Durham is giving out free computers for students who need one. Interested students can schedule a pickup for a desktop machine. You must call and set an appointment.
Meanwhile, Governor Roy Cooper brought UNC Basketball coach Roy Williams, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and NC State University coach Kevin Keatts together to send a message about working together to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Even the biggest rivals agree, when it comes to stopping COVID-19 we’ve got to be on the same team. pic.twitter.com/fsoRuYq3eL— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 16, 2020
In addition, Planet Fitness began offering free online, at home workouts for anyone hoping to keep up with their fitness goals. Every day at 7 p.m., the national gym chain will post a workout to its Facebook page via Facebook Live.
MONDAY
On Monday, buses sat dormant throughout the state as a two-week mandatory closure for public schools started. The closure was mandated in an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper over the weekend.
8 p.m.
Seymour Johnson AFB said a member has a confirmed case of coronavirus, The member and their family are isolating in their home since first showing symptoms.
"The dependent of an active duty Airman assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base followed SJAFB recommended protocols and called the 4th Medical Group to self-identify for testing. At that time, a home- quarantine was initiated for the household, per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Seymour Johnson is committed to protecting our Airman, civilian employees, and all their family members. We are working closely with Wayne County public health officials and adhering to CDC guidelines for COVID-19."
Harnett County officials said another resident tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 4. The person is in isolation at home.
7:45 p.m.
The North Carolina Zoo announced it would be closed to the public as of Tuesday. Animal care team members will still provide support for the zoo's residents, but it's unclear when the zoo will reopen.
5 p.m.
The Wake County Public Health Division is investigating an additional case of COVID-19, which brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 15 in Wake County.
As of March 16 at 3 p.m., Wake County Public Health has submitted 65 tests for coronavirus, and has received 44 back.
Of those, 15 were positive and 29 were negative for COVID-19.
The county is still waiting on the results of 21 tests.
4:15 p.m.
The White House urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.
Among the new recommendations: Over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home
3:15 p.m.
ABC11 asked Twitter users to send us the names of local restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery to protect customers:
ATTN: We're starting a Twitter thread with a list of local restaurants offering take out/delivery options as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We're getting most of the info from social media pages & focusing on small businesses, who are really feeling the impact— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) March 16, 2020
2:30 p.m.
At a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson said North Carolina has the supplies to test 1,300 people. In addition, she said North Carolina health officials, mirroring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are recommending that organizers cancel any events or mass gatherings with more than 50 expected attendees for 8 weeks.
Tilson also said health officials are working to create alternative sample collection sites where providers can send patients who qualify for testing to help ameliorate the testing bottleneck.
"I think we're in a better place today than we were yesterday, and tomorrow we'll be in a better place than today," Tilson said.
As of Monday, Tilson said all 33 patients who have tested positive in North Carolina either had contact with an infected person or traveled to a state or country with a high number of cases.
"We as a state are in probably as good of a place as we could be," Tilson said. "We've tried to be as proactive as possible to protect the health and wellbeing of North Carolinians."
1 p.m.
UNC Health announced that clinical microbiology experts at the UNC Medical Center and UNC School of Medicine in Chapel Hill have developed a coronavirus disease 2019 diagnostic test. It is now in use to conduct COVID-19 testing for UNC Health patients in accordance with the FDA guidance for individuals who meet criteria set by the CDC. The UNC test will initially be available only for inpatients at UNC Medical Center, UNC REX Hospital and UNC Health affiliate hospitals across North Carolina as well as a select number of UNC Health clinic locations.
12:45 a.m.
The YMCA announced all Triangle Y locations will be closed until March 25.
"During our suspension, we will actively work with local officials to keep our facilities available as needed to assist our school systems with child feeding programs and to coordinate with health care organizations," the YMCA said in a written statement.
11:45 a.m.
South Carolina has reported its first death related to COVID-19. The patient was from Lexington County and a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
Sampson County is reporting its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus. The county said the person is in isolation and doing well.
11:00 a.m.
A Campbell University student is the third person to test "presumptive positive" for the novel coronavirus in Harnett County. According to university officials, the student presented symptoms on March 11 and was asked to remain in self-quarantine.
Campbell University said two other students have since presented symptoms and were tested for COVID-19. One student tested negative and results are pending for the third student.
Campbell University canceled all classes and activities on campus from last week through April 5.
10:20 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, statewide to 33, including:
- 14 in Wake County
- 1 in Durham County
- 1 in Chatham County
- 1 in Wilson County
- 2 in Harnett County
- 2 in Johnston County
- 1 in Wayne County
- 1 in Watauga County
- 2 in Forsyth County
- 1 in Cabarrus County
- 4 in Mecklenburg County
- 1 in Craven County
- 1 in Onslow County
- 1 in Brunswick County
8:30 a.m.
Johnston County declared a State of Emergency in order to help emergency management personnel receive necessary equipment and supplies, officials said in a news release Monday.
"In past instances of natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, and other adverse events, Johnston County citizens have rallied together and helped each other through difficult times. I want to let everyone know that we have a dedicated team of caring professionals and we are all committed to being 100% transparent in dealing with questions, concerns and challenges," Johnston County commissioners said in a written statement.