LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery as people practice social distancing to stop coronavirus spread

[li] [b] Gonza Tacos: [/b] Offers takeout and catering options

[/b] Offers takeout and catering options [/li][li] [b] COPA: [/b] Offering curbside pickup

[/b] Offering curbside pickup [/li][li] [b] Lucky's Delicatessen: [/b] Offering curbside takeout and delivery

[/b] Offering curbside takeout and delivery [/li][li] [b] Toast: [/b] Moving to takeout only

[/b] Moving to takeout only [/li][li] [b] Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar: [/b] Offering delivery

[/b] Offering delivery [/li][li] [b] Plates Neighborhood Kitchen: [/b] Working on developing a to-go menu

[/b] Working on developing a to-go menu [/li][li] [b] Acme Food and Beverage: [/b] Online to-go ordering

[/b] Online to-go ordering [/li][li] [b] Mofu Shoppe: [/b] Will have curbside pickup with limited alcohol

[/b] Will have curbside pickup with limited alcohol [/li][li] [b] Linda's Bar and Grill in Chapel Hill: [/b] Online to-go ordering

[/b] Online to-go ordering [/li][li] [b] The Remedy Diner: [/b] Curbside takeout

[/b] Curbside takeout [/li][li] [b] Makus Empanadas: [/b] Curbside pickup

[/b] Curbside pickup [/li][li] [b] Joe Van Gogh: [/b] Moving to a "to go" model and will offer online ordering

[/b] Moving to a "to go" model and will offer online ordering [/li][li] [b] Crosstown Pub in Cary: [/b] Curbside pickup

[/b] Curbside pickup [/li][li] [b] Alpaca Chicken: [/b] Curbside pickup

[/b] Curbside pickup [/li][li] [b] Zwelis Kitchen: [/b] Delivery and curbside pickup

[/b] Delivery and curbside pickup [/li][li] [b] Beasley's, Poole'side Pies and Chucks: [/b] Offering takeout

[/b] Offering takeout [/li][li] [b] Tower Indian Restaurant in Morrisville: [/b] Home delivery and takeout

[/b] Home delivery and takeout [/li][li] [b] Relish: [/b] Delivery service and curbside pickup

[/b] Delivery service and curbside pickup [/li][li] [b] Raleigh Bee Garden, The Hibernian, The Station: [/b] Open for carryout

[/b] Open for carryout [/li][li] [b] Morgan Street Food Hall: [/b] Curbside carry out

[/b] Curbside carry out [/li][li] [b] Carroll's Kitchen: [/b] No-contact delivery

[/b] No-contact delivery [/li][li] [b] Fullsteam: [/b] Curbside beer and food

[/b] Curbside beer and food [/li][li] [b]Spanglish:[/b] Curbside carry out [/li][br]

[/br]

More restaurants around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are offering takeout and delivery options as the [url] spread of coronavirus [/url] is causing more people to practice social distancing.[br][/br][br][/br]Here's list of local restaurants taking part in that trend:[br][/br][br][/br][ul][/ul][br][/br][br][/br]On Monday, President Trump unveiled a [url] set of guidelines for Americans [/url] to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Those guidelines include to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts and to instead opt for takeout options.[br][/br][br][/br][b][/b]