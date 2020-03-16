LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery as people practice social distancing to stop coronavirus spread

[/br][br]
[/br]Here's list of local restaurants taking part in that trend:[br]
[/br][ul]
- [b]Gonza Tacos:[/b] Offers takeout and catering options [/li][li]
- [b]COPA:[/b] Offering curbside pickup [/li][li]
- [b]Lucky's Delicatessen:[/b] Offering curbside takeout and delivery [/li][li]
- [b]Toast:[/b] Moving to takeout only [/li][li]
- [b]Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar:[/b] Offering delivery [/li][li]
- [b]Plates Neighborhood Kitchen:[/b] Working on developing a to-go menu [/li][li]
- [b]Acme Food and Beverage:[/b] Online to-go ordering [/li][li]
- [b]Mofu Shoppe:[/b] Will have curbside pickup with limited alcohol [/li][li]
- [b]Linda's Bar and Grill in Chapel Hill:[/b] Online to-go ordering [/li][li]
- [b]The Remedy Diner:[/b] Curbside takeout [/li][li]
- [b]Makus Empanadas:[/b] Curbside pickup [/li][li]
- [b]Joe Van Gogh:[/b] Moving to a "to go" model and will offer online ordering [/li][li]
- [b]Crosstown Pub in Cary:[/b] Curbside pickup [/li][li]
- [b]Alpaca Chicken:[/b] Curbside pickup [/li][li]
- [b]Zwelis Kitchen:[/b] Delivery and curbside pickup [/li][li]
- [b]Beasley's, Poole'side Pies and Chucks:[/b] Offering takeout [/li][li]
- [b]Tower Indian Restaurant in Morrisville:[/b] Home delivery and takeout [/li][li]
- [b]Relish:[/b] Delivery service and curbside pickup [/li][li]
- [b]Raleigh Bee Garden, The Hibernian, The Station:[/b] Open for carryout [/li][li]
- [b]Morgan Street Food Hall:[/b] Curbside carry out [/li][li]
- [b]Carroll's Kitchen:[/b] No-contact delivery [/li][li]
- [b]Fullsteam:[/b] Curbside beer and food [/li][li]
- [b]Spanglish:[/b] Curbside carry out [/li][br]
[/br]On Monday, President Trump unveiled a [url]set of guidelines for Americans[/url] to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Those guidelines include to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts and to instead opt for takeout options.[br]
