LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery as people practice social distancing to stop coronavirus spread

More restaurants around Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are offering takeout and delivery options as the [url]spread of coronavirus[/url] is causing more people to practice social distancing.[br]
[/br]Here's list of local restaurants taking part in that trend:[br]
[/br][ul]
    [li]
  • [b]Gonza Tacos:[/b] Offers takeout and catering options
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]COPA:[/b] Offering curbside pickup
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Lucky's Delicatessen:[/b] Offering curbside takeout and delivery
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Toast:[/b] Moving to takeout only
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar:[/b] Offering delivery
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Plates Neighborhood Kitchen:[/b] Working on developing a to-go menu
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Acme Food and Beverage:[/b] Online to-go ordering
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Mofu Shoppe:[/b] Will have curbside pickup with limited alcohol
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Linda's Bar and Grill in Chapel Hill:[/b] Online to-go ordering
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]The Remedy Diner:[/b] Curbside takeout
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Makus Empanadas:[/b] Curbside pickup
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Joe Van Gogh:[/b] Moving to a "to go" model and will offer online ordering
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Crosstown Pub in Cary:[/b] Curbside pickup
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Alpaca Chicken:[/b] Curbside pickup
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Zwelis Kitchen:[/b] Delivery and curbside pickup
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Beasley's, Poole'side Pies and Chucks:[/b] Offering takeout
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Tower Indian Restaurant in Morrisville:[/b] Home delivery and takeout
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Relish:[/b] Delivery service and curbside pickup
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Raleigh Bee Garden, The Hibernian, The Station:[/b] Open for carryout
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Morgan Street Food Hall:[/b] Curbside carry out
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Carroll's Kitchen:[/b] No-contact delivery
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Fullsteam:[/b] Curbside beer and food
    • [/li][li]
  • [b]Spanglish:[/b] Curbside carry out
    • [/li][br]
[/ul][br]
[/br]On Monday, President Trump unveiled a [url]set of guidelines for Americans[/url] to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Those guidelines include to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts and to instead opt for takeout options.[br]
