New BBQ restaurant heads to Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new barbecue restaurant hopes to open its doors in Raleigh this summer.
Jason Howard, who runs the popular hot dog spot The Cardinal Bar, plans to open his latest venture, Friendship Barbecue, in 2020.
According to our newsgathering partners at News & Observer, Howard hopes to sidestep challenges by forgoing chopped pork on his menu. Instead, he says he will specialize in smoked chicken and ribs.
The new joint will join Chinese restaurant Five Star in the former Auto Interiors and Tops on North West Street near Glenwood Avenue.
