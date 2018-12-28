Owner of Durham's beloved Bullock's BBQ passes away at 79

The owner of one of Durham's favorite barbeque joints has passed away.Lowell Thomas "Tommy" Bullock, owner of Bullock's Bar-be-cue Inc., passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 79.Bullock's Bar-be-cue was first opened by Tommy's dad, Glenn, in 1952. Tommy has been running the business since 1965.The restaurant has changed locations as it has grown. According to the Bullock's BBQ website, it is the longest continuous running restaurant in Durham and has been in its current location on Quebec Drive since 1970.Tommy's obituary says he "loved to cook and especially loved seeing customers enjoying a good meal."A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery