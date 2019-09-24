Food & Drink

Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Whatever you say or think about Spam, maybe this will change your opinion.

Pumpkin Spice Spam is all sold out.

It went on sale Monday only online, in two-packs for $8.98 on Spam.com and Walmart.com, and was gone in less than seven hours.

The limited edition of the canned pork product featured a blend of flavors like cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodpumpkinpumpkin spiceconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for kidnapping suspect closes US-64 near Zebulon
Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still loose
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
Hundreds line up to hear Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Raleigh
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
17-year-old wanted for Benson triple shooting
6 from Triangle among 28 arrested in Alamance Co. trafficking sting
Show More
15-year-old football player among 3 shot in Benson during weekend
Renderings show what $500M RDU project will become
After 47 years, Durham's pioneer public health director retires
Driver charged in Chapel Hill crash that injured pedestrian
Phil Freelon to be honored at Durham memorial service
More TOP STORIES News