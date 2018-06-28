FOOD & DRINK

Red Robin serving $1.99 kids meals all summer

(Credit: Red Robin)

Red Robin is firing up its Summer of Yumm promotion by serving $1.99 kids meals every Wednesday.

The deal will continue through Aug. 29 and is available for dine-in only with the purchase of an adult meal at participating restaurants.

Kids must order from their menu, which offers a multitude of choices including:

  • Meatballs on a stick

  • Grilled Chicken Dip'ns

  • Red's Burger

  • Swirly Twirly Pasta

  • M.V.P Pizza


The kids meals are normally priced between $4.99 and $5.99, and they come with various sides including broccoli, apples, steak fries, or oranges.

The summer of Yumm even includes $5 mudd pies

Red Robin continues its Summer of Yumm promotion by offering two more $5 deals.

The first deal is $5 shareables, which are usually priced between $7-$9, and the second is its $5 Mountain High Mudd Pie, usually priced at $6.99.
