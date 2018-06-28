Red Robin serving $1.99 kids meals all summer

The deal will continue through Aug. 29 and is available for dine-in only with the purchase of an adult meal at participating restaurants.
Kids must order from their menu, which offers a multitude of choices including:
- Meatballs on a stick
- Grilled Chicken Dip'ns
- Red's Burger
- Swirly Twirly Pasta
- M.V.P Pizza
The kids meals are normally priced between $4.99 and $5.99, and they come with various sides including broccoli, apples, steak fries, or oranges.
The summer of Yumm even includes $5 mudd pies
Red Robin continues its Summer of Yumm promotion by offering two more $5 deals.
The first deal is $5 shareables, which are usually priced between $7-$9, and the second is its $5 Mountain High Mudd Pie, usually priced at $6.99.