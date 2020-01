They call it love at first bite, and once again, hundreds of Waffle Houses, including many in central North Carolina are taking reservations for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner complete with white tablecloths, candlelight and a special menu.Waffle House generally does not take reservationsTwo dozen North Carolina locations are participating this year.Two in Durham, one in Apex and one in Morrisville are among the Waffle House locations taking reservations.This is the 13th year Waffle House has offered the Valentine's special.