Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons sold in North Carolina stores over listeria concerns

The company is also recalling bulk lemons and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant items that contain fresh lemon fearing it might be contaminated.
RELATED: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis
Listeria is an organism which can cause serious infections in children, seniors and people with compromised immune systems.
It can sometimes cause miscarriages in pregnant women and can even be fatal.
Listeria symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
The affected products were sold between July 31 and Aug. 7 in Wegmans stores in North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The affected products include:
- Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges - UPC: 7789052363
- Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons - UPC: 7789015917
- Wegmans bulk lemons - UPC: 4033