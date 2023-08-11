Former Shaw University coach, athletic director Alfonza Carter dies at age 73

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Shaw University athletics director and North Carolina A &T All-American basketball player Alfonza Carter passed away Thursday at the age of 73.

Carter was an All-American basketball player at North Carolina A &T before he graduated in 1973 and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

He later served as coach and athletics director at Shaw University in Raleigh for 40 years before he decided to retire in 2020. During his time as an administrator, the women's basketball team won nine titles in the CIAA, and the 2012 NCAA Division II national championship, becoming the first CIAA team, and HBCU, to do so since 1988.

Other athletic programs at Shaw saw success during his time including football, men's basketball, men's and women's tennis, baseball, women's bowling, men's and women's cross country, softball, and women's volleyball.

According to Shaw University, Carter oversaw the reinstatement of football after nearly 30 years of absence, which earned a CIAA title in its second year as a varsity sport. The football team went on to win three more conference crowns over six years.

