Former Fayetteville youth basketball coach gets 29 years in prison for statutory rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Fayetteville youth basketball coach who was facing more than 100 child sex charges pleaded guilty Monday.Rodney Scott was sentenced to 29 years in prison in connection with the abuse.He's required to register as a sex offender for the next 30 years.Scott ended up pleading guilty to eight statutory rape charges, even though he originally racked up dozens.Many of those charges were ultimately consolidated -- with the result being one count per victim.Scott was the former assistant basketball coach at Pine Forest High School. That's where prosecutors say he met his victims.In court Monday, prosecutors called Scott a career predator -- one who the district attorney's office said would lure his players to his home and eventually into bed where he would touch them inappropriately.In some cases, prosecutors say Scott would bribe the boys with time they could get on court. He also allegedly gave the boys alcohol.In other cases, he would sexually assault his foster children, including one who eventually ran away.In 2016, Fayetteville police told ABC11 that it was the mother of one of the victims who helped break the case open."She knew the second he walked in the door, just on his actions, and what he was saying and wasn't saying," said a Fayetteville police spokesperson said. "She knew something was wrong. She pressed him until she found out what happened. She did what any good mother should do. She engaged with her child and talked to him everyday."The prosecutor's office said a plea was the best route because, although they had witnesses ready to testify, they didn't want to traumatize them by forcing them to be face-to-face with Scott during the trial.