Former Fort Liberty soldier sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison for romance scam

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Fort Liberty soldier has been sentenced to federal prison for a romance scam.

According to federal documents, 33-year-old Sanda G. Frimpong took money and property from people while pretending to be a "love interest."

In September, Frimpong pled guilty to three counts of money laundering.

Officials said that during the scheme, Frimpong laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars and took money that was meant for people struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to victims.

"Romance scammers exploit our most vulnerable citizens, even our seniors, and military veterans, sometimes leaving them financially and emotionally devastated," U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a release. "The fact that an Army service member was involved in romance scams while serving as a soldier is appalling."

Frimpong was an active duty Army servicemember and was stationed at Fort Liberty until his arrest in 2023.