Former Harnett County deputy charged, accused of producing child porn with six minors

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Harnett County deputy has been charged with federal counts of producing child porn with at least six minors.

Johnathan Andrew Edwards, 35, was arrested last Friday at his home on West Blackman Road in Dunn.

Edwards was served with a federal indictment, which was issued on February 27 by the U.S. Court.

His indictment showed his federal charges as six counts of producing child porn with sexually explicit visual depictions of different minor children.

Edwards was also charged with one count each of receiving sexually explicit visual depictions of a minor and possessing sexually explicit visual depictions of minors under the age of 12.

The former deputy is already facing multiple state charges, including child exploitation.

In October 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office was made aware of possible misconduct by an employee. The employee was later identified as former patrol officer Edwards.

Edwards was hired by the sheriff's office in 2013. He was fired on Nov. 30, 2023 for violations of policy.

According to warrants obtained by ABC11, Edwards made multiple minors record themselves in a sexual act. The documents state that he destroyed the digital evidence in October, the same month the sheriff's office said they were made aware of the allegations.

On December 4 of 2023, Edwards was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one county of obstruction of justice.

He was given a bond of $1 million, but it was reduced to $500,000 during his first court appearance. He later bonded out of jail.