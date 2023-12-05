Harnett County deputy charged with sex crime involving child

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was employed as a sheriff's deputy in Harnett County faces multiple criminal charges including child exploitation.

In October, Harnett County Sheriff's Office was made aware of possible misconduct by Johnathan Andrew Edwards, who started working with the sheriff's office back in 2013.

An internal investigation began and Edwards was placed on administrative leave on October 16. His employment was terminated on November 30 for violating policy.

Edwards was charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of obstruction of justice on Monday.

He was given a bond of $1,000,000.