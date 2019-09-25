Triangle woman comes forward to accuse high-profile NAACP member of sexual harassment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time publicly on Wednesday, a former state NAACP employee, tearfully describes how she was allegedly sexually harassed by high profile NAACP member, Reverend Curtis Gatewood.
In 2017, Jazmyne Childs says she was in a dark room preparing for a colleague's surprise party when she felt Gatewood's breath on her neck and his private parts against her backside.
"I yelled loudly," Childs said. "Why are you hovering over me? That's gross. Move! He claimed he was looking for a receipt and then stormed out. I stood there feeling violated, ashamed and scared."
Gatewood, a former president of the Durham and Alamance County NAACP, and best known for coordinating the Historic Thousands on Jones Street rallies in Raleigh, was Childs' then-supervisor.
The state NAACP launched an independent investigation concluding Gatewood violated the state chapter's sexual harassment policy.
"It continues to haunt and hurt me," Childs said who was joined by her mother, brother, and members of the State NAACP, including Rev. Dr. William Barber.
"I am a member of the national board. I've given my heart and soul to the organization and I am ashamed," Barber said during the press conference in Raleigh.
"This sister, this young lady is telling the truth. And those of you who malign her and line up with the perpetrator are further harassing her."
During the investigation, Gatewood resigned-but he is still active with the civil rights organization. Right now, he is running for state NAACP president.
Since leaving the organization, Childs says she's repeatedly asked the National NAACP to create a formal sexual harassment policy and ban Gatewood from membership.
Childs says her requests were ignored.
"This is the most difficult thing that I have ever had to deal with. First, I was violated by Rev. Gatewood and then violated by the national NAACP," Childs stated.
Gatewood tells ABC 11 he resigned to run for state NAACP president.
Today he released this statement. It reads in part:
"I have never sexually harassed anyone. I have a long history of working with professionally in the workplace. I have been one of the NC NAACP's most consistent male advocates for women with in the workplace, within the NAACP, and throughout our society. I will humbly stay the course."
Gatewood says his campaign for state president will continue. The election is next week.
The National NAACP has not responded to requests for a statement.
Some local members are traveling to the national headquarters in Baltimore tomorrow to demand a meeting with the president.
